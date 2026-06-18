GSEZ Project: Kwame Asare Obeng tours Canada’s AKA solar facility

Member of Parliament for Gomoa Central, Kwame Asare Obeng, has toured a leading solar energy facility in Canada following the submission of a Letter of Intent and the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding for a proposed 270MW solar power project in his constituency.

The MP was invited to Canada to inspect the operations and technology behind AKA Energy Systems, the company partnering with the Gomoa Special Economic Zone to develop the landmark renewable energy facility.

During the tour, Mr. Obeng was taken through the company’s advanced solar infrastructure, engineering processes, and long-term energy management systems.

Senior officials of AKA Energy Systems provided insights into how the technology can be adapted to meet Ghana’s power needs while reducing reliance on fossil fuels.

“This project is not just about megawatts. It’s about energy security, industrialization, and jobs for the people of Gomoa Central,” Mr. Obeng said after the facility visit.

He added that “Seeing the technology firsthand confirms that solar can be a real solution for powering factories and homes reliably.”

The 270MW solar plant forms the energy backbone of the Gomoa Special Economic Zone, a project the MP says will position the area as a competitive hub for manufacturing and exports under the African Continental Free Trade Area, AfCFTA.

According to Mr. Obeng, Africa’s industrial future hinges on solving the power problem first.

“Too many countries try to attract factories before fixing energy. We are determined not to put the cart before the horse. Before industries arrive, the power must already be here,” he explained.

He noted that the partnership with AKA Energy Systems reflects a deliberate shift toward clean, affordable, and sustainable energy to drive Ghana’s next phase of growth.

The MP added that the project will create thousands of direct and indirect jobs during construction and operation, while also lowering electricity costs for businesses within the zone.

“The future belongs to those who prepare for it. With abundant, reliable, and affordable energy, Gomoa Central can become one of the most attractive industrial destinations in West Africa,” he concluded.

Negotiations on the final investment and implementation timeline for the 270MW facility are expected to continue in the coming months.

By Edem Mensah-Tsotorme