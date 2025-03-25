GWL educates Odorgonno, Accra Girls SHS students on water conservation

Students of Odorgonno and Accra Girls Senior High Schools have been taken on a tour to the Weija Water Treat­ment Plant as part of activities to commemorate World Water Day 2025.

The separate tours organised by the Accra West and Accra East Regions of the Ghana Water Limited (GWL) last Friday was part of activities marking this year’s World Water Day, observed globally under the theme: “Glacier Preservation” and in Ghana under the theme “Water Conservation.”

It is aimed at raising awareness of water’s value and encouraging students to become advocates for water conservation.

The event was part of the company’s efforts to commemorate World Water Day 2025, which is celebrated annually on March 22.

Addressing the students of the Odor­gonno SHS, the Accra West Manager of the GWL, Emmanuel Johnson, empha­sised that water conservation was crucial for the country’s sustainability, highlight­ing the challenges facing Ghana’s water bodies, including illegal mining, sand winning, and pollution.

He warned that continued misuse of water resources could lead to severe shortages, potentially forcing commu­nities to seek water from increasingly distant sources at higher costs.

Mr Johnson said Ghana Water Com­pany faced many challenges, including infrastructure leakages, illegal water connections, and commercial losses that threatened water supply.

He mentioned some of the key chal­lenges as aging pipeline infrastructure, unauthorised water connections, and environmental degradation from illegal mining activities.

The Greater Accra Regional Manager of GWL, Mr Charles Tulashie, addressing the Accra Girls SHS students stated that although the Weija Dam had the capacity to produce 54 million gallons of water daily, it currently supplied an average of 45 million due to infrastructure challeng­es and human activities threatening the dam’s source.

“Through deliberate and effective cooperation in conserving water, we can balance everyone’s water needs, prevent waterborne diseases, and ensure water and food security, peace and stability,” he emphasised.

Urging the public to adopt home-based water conservation measures to support national efforts, the regional manager, recommended the installation of low-flow showerheads, which can save up to 15 gallons of water during a 10-minute shower.

The Accra West Communications Manager of Ghana Water Limited, Solace A.M. Akomeah, in a presentation on water conservation highlighted the conse­quences of water wastage, revealing that simple daily habits could lead to signifi­cant water and financial losses.

She demonstrated that leaving a tap running while brushing teeth can waste up to one gallon of water per minute, translating to approximately $24.89 in annual water costs.

Ms Akomeah urged water users to turn off taps when not in use, checking for leaks, taking shorter showers, and using water-efficient shower heads.

The Communications Manager for GWL’s Accra East Region, Nana Yaw Barnie, said that nearly two billion people worldwide lacked access to clean drinking water, with many water sources increas­ingly at risk due to human activities.

He called on students to be ambassa­dors for water conservation, stating; “If you protect freshwater resources, you protect water for everyone.”