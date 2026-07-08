Hands of Gold Foundation supports vulnerable at Fantsinko

FOR thousands of children in underserved communities, access to clean water, quality education, healthcare and decent shelter remains a daily challenge.

Many families continue to struggle with extreme poverty, leaving children without basic necessities such as school supplies, proper clothing and other essential needs for healthy growth and development.

In response, the Hands of Gold Foundation (HOGF) has extended a hand of support to the vulnerable at Fantsinko community in the Ga West Municipality of the Greater Accra Region.

The support forms part of the foundation’s outreach programmes to support vulnerable children and families in deprived communities across the country.

Chief Executive Officer of the foundation, Mr MacClean Nortey, noted that the initiative was driven by the organisation’s commitment to ensuring that every child has the opportunity to succeed regardless of their circumstances.

“Our guiding principle is simple: Every Child Deserves a Chance,” he stated.

Mr Nortey explained that the foundation’s interventions focus on healthcare, educational support and economic empowerment for mothers to improve the well-being of children and their families.

He noted that changing lives does not always require large-scale interventions, as small acts of kindness can have a lasting impact.

“In many communities, something as simple as a notebook, a pair of shoes, a blanket or access to clean drinking water can change a child’s future,” he noted.

According to him, donations towards educational materials, healthcare support and clean water projects directly improve the lives of children and create opportunities for a brighter future.

Mr Nortey, therefore, appealed to corporate organisations, community leaders and individuals to support the foundation’s efforts to reach more vulnerable children.

“Every little bit counts. Whether it is donating educational supplies, helping provide clean water or supporting our medical fund, your generosity directly transforms a child’s life,” he stressed.

Moreover, he reaffirmed the foundation’s commitment to ensuring that no child is left behind and called for stronger partnerships to build a more inclusive society where every child can thrive.

Mr Nortey expressed confidence that through collective action and sustained support, vulnerable children would be empowered to realise their full potential and contribute meaningfully to national development.

BY CLIFF EKUFUL