Hasaacas Ladies drawn in Group B for CAF Women’s C/L qualifiers

Reigning Malta Guin­ness Women’s League Champions, Hasaacas Ladies, have been drawn in group B of the WAFU-B Zonal qualifiers for the 2024 CAF Women’s Champions League (WCL) competition alongside Edo Queens of Nigeria, Om­nisports Etincelle of Burkina Faso and AS Garde National of Niger.

The draw, conducted on Wednesday at the CAF Head­quarters in Cairo in Egypt, will have the Ghanaian champions kick-off their campaign against Omnisports Entincelle on August 11 and then face Edo Queens three days later before battling AS Garde National on August 18.

Group A consists of FC Inter D’Abidjan of Cote d’Ivoire, AS GNN of Benin and Ainonvi FC of Togo.

It marks a return for Hasaa­cas Ladies who won the maiden edition to qualify to play at the first CAF Women’s Champions

League played in Cairo in No­vember 2021.

They lost 2-1 to South Africa’s Mamelodi Sundowns in the finals.

The WAFU B qualifiers starts from August 10-23 in Abidjan.

Meanwhile, the team would be at the championships with­out their Head Coach, Yussif­Basigi, who will be on national duties with the Black Princesses at the upcoming FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup in Colom­bia.

BY RAYMOND ACKUMEY