Hasaacas Ladies drawn in Group B for CAF Women’s C/L qualifiers
Reigning Malta Guinness Women’s League Champions, Hasaacas Ladies, have been drawn in group B of the WAFU-B Zonal qualifiers for the 2024 CAF Women’s Champions League (WCL) competition alongside Edo Queens of Nigeria, Omnisports Etincelle of Burkina Faso and AS Garde National of Niger.
The draw, conducted on Wednesday at the CAF Headquarters in Cairo in Egypt, will have the Ghanaian champions kick-off their campaign against Omnisports Entincelle on August 11 and then face Edo Queens three days later before battling AS Garde National on August 18.
Group A consists of FC Inter D’Abidjan of Cote d’Ivoire, AS GNN of Benin and Ainonvi FC of Togo.
It marks a return for Hasaacas Ladies who won the maiden edition to qualify to play at the first CAF Women’s Champions
League played in Cairo in November 2021.
They lost 2-1 to South Africa’s Mamelodi Sundowns in the finals.
The WAFU B qualifiers starts from August 10-23 in Abidjan.
Meanwhile, the team would be at the championships without their Head Coach, YussifBasigi, who will be on national duties with the Black Princesses at the upcoming FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup in Colombia.
