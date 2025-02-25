Ghana wins bronze at 2025 ITF WTC Africa qualifiers

The Ghana Wheel­chair Tennis (GWT) Men’s team won bronze medal at the just ended 2025 International Tennis Federation (ITF) World Tennis Clubs (WTC) Africa qualifiers competition.

They beat Kenya 3-0 to place third while Morocco and Egypt finished first and second, respectively.

The team, made up of Bernard Yawson and Daniel Laryea, was led by Kwabena Afriyie-Siaw.

The Ghana Ambassador to Morocco, Mrs Charity Gbedawo, was with the team at the closing ceremony and congratulated the team for making Ghana and themselves proud.

The GWT men’s team thanked the GTF wheelchair tennis committee for supporting them with the fundraising from benevolent individuals from the Volta Region and Donewell Insur­ance.

Dr Henry Larbi, National Coordina­tor of GWT thanked Bridget Nartey, Stacy Konadu Mensah and Coach Philip Plange, who trained with the team for a two-week residential train­ing at the Sonrise SHS Tennis Court in Ho.

He also thanked the ITF for the trav­el grant awarded to GTF and also to the GTF Board for their support