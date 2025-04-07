Health ministry, FDA destroy GH¢20m opioids

A consignment of seized opioids valued at GH¢20 million was destroyed by Ministry of Health in collaboration with the Foods and Drug Authority (FDA) at Ashaiman, near Tema, last Friday.

The drugs, which were believed to be on transit to Niger, were con­fiscated following a joint operation by the intelligence and regulatory authorities at the Tema Port.

The illicit drugs, concealed in 230 cartons, were seized at the Tema Port on March 14, this year after a High Court ordered for the consignments to be destroyed.

The destruction included 92 cartons of Timaking Tapentadol, 10 cartons of Rahol Tapentadol and 128 cartons of Trafadol that were in mould of capsules and tablets.

The destruction was carried out in the presence of the Minister of Health, Mr Kwabena Minta Akandor, the Chief Executive Officer of the FDA, Dr Delese Mimi Darko, and the Registrar of the Tema High Court.

Other officials present were from the Ministry of Environ­ment Science and Technology, the Narcotics Control Commission, Customs, the National Investiga­tive Bureau, and National Security.

Mr Akandor stated that the country’s ports and borders would not be allowed to be used as transit points or haven for illicit drugs.

He said it was the court that granted the destruction and select­ed the location for the destruction, adding that the government would further interrogate the importer of the illicit drugs, who is not a Gha­naian, as well as the clearing agent.

Mr Akandor further noted that the government was also in touch with the government of Niger to ascertain if it was aware of the consignment.

He said the ministry would continue to wage war against the influx Opioids in the country by monitoring the situation at all ports and borders.

“We need to protect the youth of this country who are the future leaders from becoming victims of the usage of these drugs which has serious side effects,” the minister indicated.

Dr Darko assured of FDA’s resolve to increase vigilance (24 hours a day) in order to ensure that such dangerous drugs do not find its way into the country.

Opioids are a class of natural, semi-synthetic, and synthetic drugs that include both prescrip­tion medications and illegal drugs like heroin.

Prescription medications such as oxycodone (OxyContin), hy­drocodone (Vicodin), morphine, codeine, fentanyl, and others are mainly used for the treatment of pain.

In Ghana, they are called ‘Red,’ which are currently been abused by some people, practical­ly the youth

