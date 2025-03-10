 Hearts brush aside Young Apostles  … charged for security breaches

Accra Hearts of Oak kept their Ghana Premier League title hopes alive when they recorded a 2-0 victory over visiting Young Apos­tles at the University of Ghana Stadium on Saturday.

Having been dumped out of the MTN FA Cup by lower division side, Golden Kick, via penalties, the Phobians showed their seriousness from the start, registering goals from a header from defender Mi­chael Awuah Mensah and an own goal by Rahman Rulf Abdul.

Hearts, unbeaten in their last seven league games, were on the offensive for virtually the entire game, forcing their guest to do more defensive duties.

After squandering some fine opportunities in front of goal, the fans had something to cheer about when Awuah headed home a cor­ner from Mohammed Hussein on 43 minutes.

They had other opportunities but Issah and Yussif Ramzy failed to find a target.

Three minutes into the second half, a cross from the right side was flicked on by Issah, coming off the foot of Abdul to beat goalkeeper Zulka Masawudu in post for Apos­tles for the second goal.

Emmanuel Fosu Kyei, Daniel Lomotey, and Mathias Van Amegbe came close to reducing the deficit for the visitors but their efforts were dealt with by goalkeeper Ben­jamin Asare.

The win and celebration after­math, however, landed the Phobi­ans in trouble for breaching match day safety protocols.

Hearts was charged with breaches of Article (8) of the GFA Enhanced Matchday Safety and Security Protocols, 2025 and Article 34 (6) (d) of the GFA Ghana Premier League Regulations, 2019, following the clash.

Hearts was cited to have al­lowed unaccredited persons, specifi­cally its supporters to the Safe Zone to celebrate the win.

The action, according to the FA constitutes misconduct and brings the game into disrepute.

The Phobians have until tomor­row to respond to the charges.

