Help protect environment – India High Commissioner

Ghanaians have been advised to show commitment towards the protection and preservation of the environment by reducing littering and managing waste properly.

This, the Indian High Commis­sioner to Ghana, Manish Gupta, said would promote good waste management practices and also en­hance healthier and hygienic living conditions.

Mr Gupta was speaking on Sat­urday during a clean-up exercise at the Laboma Beach Resort in Accra as part of the exercise to mark world clean-up day celebration.

The High Commissioner was of the view that, the continues dump­ing of plastics and other materials into river bodies, and littering the environment could cost us the full benefit of its resources.

“There would be shortage of fish in our waters, polluted air from chocked gutters and dirty sur­roundings due to unmanaged waste disposal” he said.

India, according to him, had banned the use of plastics long ago and now discouraging the use of plastic bottles to minimise its con­sumption and promote healthier ways of packaging.

“India is promoting the use of recycled paper bags and encour­aging people to use clothes bags for their regular day-to-day needs because they can be reused again and again” Mr Gupta indicated.

The High Commissioner said that the promotion and practice of cleanliness are the only sustainable way of living that contributes to the overall well-being of the planet and a healthier environment for future generations to live in it.

Other partners at the clean-up exercise called for a more holistic approach to mitigate the pollution of the environment most especially the water bodies to save aquatic live and the vegetation.

Tones of plastic, glass and other bottles, wood, cloths and other materials were collected from the beach site and disposed of it.

BY VICTOR A. BUXTON AND HERTY BROWN

