Henley and Partners’ Grace Arthur wins award

Grace Arthur, Coun­try Representative and Consultant for Henley & Partners, has been honoured with the Leadership Excellence Award in Wealth Management (Multinational) at the 9th Gha­na CEO Summit held in Accra.

The award recognised her outstanding contributions to Ghana’s wealth management sector, particularly her pio­neering efforts in introducing investment migration solutions to the local high-net-worth market.

Mrs Arthur, a seasoned executive with over 20 years of experience spanning banking, insurance, and wealth advisory, currently leads the Ghana office of Henley & Partners—the global leader in residence and citizenship by investment.

In this role, she provides strategic guidance to high-net-worth and ultra-high-net-worth individuals (HNWIs and UHNWIs) seeking global mo­bility and wealth preservation solutions through investment migration.

Prior to joining Henley & Partners, she built a successful career in banking, where she

rose to the position of Associate Director and managed premium client portfolios within top-ti­er financial institutions. Her expertise in designing tailored investment propositions earned her a transition into the insurance sector, where she assumed senior leadership responsibilities over­seeing high-performing teams and high-net-worth initiatives.

Speaking on the recognition, Mrs Arthur stated, “Two years ago, I embraced a bold new chapter as a Consultant with Henley & Partners—introducing investment migration, a concept that remains largely esoteric in the Ghanaian market. There were doubts, even from close allies. I said yes. Today, I am humbled that this leap of faith is being recognised.”

Mrs Arthur also reflected on her broader career journey, not­ing her involvement in the early days of Ghana’s wealth manage­ment sphere.

“From introducing sophisti­cated investment solutions at the bank to redefining value in the insurance sector, this journey has shaped a 360° view of wealth, purpose, and possibility,” she noted.

Outside of her corporate role, Mrs Arthur is actively involved in community and faith-based lead­ership. As a Lay Preacher and a Steward in the Methodist Church Ghana, she supports mentorship, women’s empowerment, and spir­itual development initiatives.

The 9th edition of the Ghana CEO Summit brought together over 500 CEOs, policymakers, and industry leaders to discuss economic transformation and business leadership under the theme, ‘Leading Ghana’s Eco­nomic Reset: Transforming Business and Governance for a Sustainable, Futuristic Economy’.

The Leadership Excellence Awards segment recognised individuals who have demon­strated innovation, integrity, and influence within their sectors.

Industry observers said Mrs Arthur’s recognition under­scored the growing relevance of cross-border wealth strategies in Ghana’s maturing financial ecosystem, and the role of trusted advisors in guiding clients through increasingly complex global opportunities.

BY TIMES REPORTER