Newmont appoints first Ghanaian Managing Director

Newmont Corporation has appointed its first Ghanaian Managing Di­rector, Abdul-Rahman Amoadu, to lead the company’s business operations in Africa.

A statement issued by the mining firm said the appointment would take effect on August 1, 2024.

The appointment marked a significant milestone in New­mont’s history on the continent, where the company has two op­erating mines, notably “Akyem” and Ahafo South mines, the Ahafo North project in Ghana, as well as joint venture exploration projects in other parts of Africa.

Mr Natascha Viljoen, Chief Operating Officer of Newmont, said that given Mr Abdul-Rah­man’s extensive management background in finance, opera­tions, and international trade, along with his global experience and familiarity with the African continent, he was uniquely quali­fied to lead the business in Africa as they build a premier mining portfolio.

Prior to this appointment, Mr Abdul-Rahman was the Managing Director of Newmont’s Yanaco­cha mine in Peru, the statement said.

