Newmont appoints first Ghanaian Managing Director

Newmont Corporation has appointed its first Ghanaian Managing Director, Abdul-Rahman Amoadu, to lead the company’s business operations in Africa.
A statement issued by the mining firm said the appointment would take effect on August 1, 2024.
The appointment marked a significant milestone in Newmont’s history on the continent, where the company has two operating mines, notably “Akyem” and Ahafo South mines, the Ahafo North project in Ghana, as well as joint venture exploration projects in other parts of Africa.
Mr Natascha Viljoen, Chief Operating Officer of Newmont, said that given Mr Abdul-Rahman’s extensive management background in finance, operations, and international trade, along with his global experience and familiarity with the African continent, he was uniquely qualified to lead the business in Africa as they build a premier mining portfolio.
Prior to this appointment, Mr Abdul-Rahman was the Managing Director of Newmont’s Yanacocha mine in Peru, the statement said.
