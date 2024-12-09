Ho Teaching Hospital adds 5 facilities to enhance service delivery

The Ho Teaching Hos­pital (HTH) has added five new facilities to its existing infrastructure to help improve on the service delivery to address the increasing health needs of the people.

The new facilities funded by the Ministry of Health, include a pharmacy complex, CT Scan block, two consulting rooms for psychological medicine depart­ment, family health centre and hospital annex.

The consulting rooms for psychological Medicine department at the Ho Teaching Hospital

Speaking at the inaugural ceremony in Ho on Thursday, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Ho Teaching Hospital, Dr John Kofi Tampuri, said the new facilities would help reduce the pressure on the existing facilitie

would enable the manage­ment of the hospital to offer an improved service to clients.

Dr Tampuri explained that the HTH since its conversion from regional hospital in 2019, saw additional infrastructure such as consulting rooms, a cardiothoracic centre but not well equipped, and the provision of additional office accommodation for the ever-in­creasing staff.

The CEO of the HTH announced that the number of clients of the hospital had increased from 350,000 in 2019 to over 780,000 in 2024 because as a referral facility, its clients came from the Volta, Oti, and the Eastern regions as well as from the neighbouring countries like the Republic of Togo, Benin and beyond.

He said currently the hospital had staff strength of nearly 2,000 with an average of 4,000 out patients who visited the hospital and about 220 patients were on admission every week in addition to hundreds of guests who visited the facility daily.

Dr Tampuri also disclosed that a number of services were intro­duced at the hospital to reflect its current status as a teaching facility, which included endos­copy, neurology, asthmas clinic, dietetics, pain management, ct scan services, electro cardiogram, echocardiogram, and oncology among others.

The Foundation Chairman of the Ho Teaching Hospital Board, Dr Felix Anyah, in a speech read for him said the management and board of the facility intended

making the hospital a medical tourism destination, and has started taking the necessary steps towards achieving the vision.

Dr Anyah said a digitalisation policy was developed at the hos­pital, and urged the management of the facility to implement the policy, which he stressed was to aid the medical tourism agenda and expressed satisfaction that the new facilities would definitely promote quality health delivery.

The Volta Regional Minister, Dr Archibald Letsa, commended the management of the HTH for the achievements chalked over the years, saying the inauguration of the new facilities was a demon­stration to the commitment of the hospital administration to achieve quality healthcare delivery.

Dr Letsa said the efforts made by the hospital administration was in line with the Sustainable Development Goal three (SDG3), which aimed at ensuring that everyone had access to quality health delivery at all times without discrimination, and hoped that by the year 2030, the Universal Health Care (UHC), which aimed at providing quality healthcare to all would be achieved

BY AGNES OWUSU