How to Play Live Casino Games at Bison Casino

Live casino tables bring a real dealer and physical cards or a roulette wheel into an online session via video stream. The experience differs from RNG games in one fundamental way: the outcome is determined by physical action in a studio, not by a random number generator running on a server.

Live Casino Setup and Providers

The live casino section runs on streams from Pragmatic Live and Ezugi studios. Both are established providers with independently audited dealing procedures and multiple camera angles covering the table at all times.

Available Live Games and Bet Limits

The table selection covers the standard live casino formats across multiple stake levels. Players at different bankroll sizes can find a table that fits without being forced into minimum bets that are too high or too low for their session plan.

Game type Provider Typical bet range Live Roulette Pragmatic Live, Ezugi Low to high stakes tables Live Blackjack Pragmatic Live, Ezugi Multiple limit options Live Baccarat Pragmatic Live, Ezugi Standard and high roller Game shows Pragmatic Live Low minimum entry

Game show titles from Pragmatic Live add a different format to the live section, with presenter-hosted rounds and multiplier mechanics that differ from traditional table game structure.

Live Casino Cashback Offer

The live casino section at Play Bison casino comes with a cashback promotion specifically for new players. This is one of the cleaner bonus structures available, because it carries no wagering requirement on the returned funds.

How the Cashback Is Calculated

After completing 50 rounds in the live casino, 15% of net losses is returned in cash. Net losses means total bets placed minus total winnings across those rounds, not just the final balance difference. The minimum qualifying bet per round is 20 zł.

Cashback Limits and Withdrawal

The returned amount ranges from a minimum of 20 zł to a maximum of 1,000 zł. Because no wagering applies, the cashback lands as real balance and can be withdrawn immediately through any available payment method.

Parameter Value Cashback percentage 15% Qualifying rounds 50 live casino rounds Minimum bet per round 20 zł Minimum cashback 20 zł Maximum cashback 1,000 zł Wagering requirement None

How Live Casino Odds Compare to RNG Games

Live table games run on the same mathematical rules as their RNG counterparts, but the house edge figures are worth knowing before choosing a table. European roulette carries a house edge of 2.70%, while the American version with a double zero runs at 5.26%, meaning the same stake costs nearly twice as much per spin on average.

Blackjack house edge depends heavily on the rule set applied at each specific table. Standard European blackjack with basic strategy brings the house edge below 0.5%, which makes it one of the lowest-edge games in any live casino. The house edge figure represents the average percentage of each bet the casino retains over time, and it applies identically whether the table is live or RNG.

Practical Tips for Live Sessions

Live casino sessions have specific technical and strategic considerations that do not apply to slot play. A few adjustments make a noticeable difference in session quality.

Use Wi-Fi or a 5G connection for live streams, mobile data on 4G can cause stream drops mid-round

Choose European roulette over American wherever both are available at the same stake level

Set a session loss limit before sitting down at a live table, the pace of live games makes it easier to lose track of total spend

Use landscape orientation on mobile for live tables to see the full betting grid without scrolling

Live Casino on Mobile

All live tables load in the mobile browser without a dedicated app. Stream quality adjusts automatically based on connection speed, dropping resolution on weaker networks while keeping the betting window open because timing is controlled by the studio clock, not the player’s device.

Device Access method Live stream quality iOS (iPhone, iPad) Safari or Chrome browser Auto-adjusts to connection Android Chrome or Firefox browser Auto-adjusts to connection Desktop Any modern browser Full quality on stable connection

What to Check Before Starting a Live Session

A few details are worth confirming before placing the first live bet, particularly for players claiming the cashback promotion for the first time.

Confirm the minimum bet per round qualifies for cashback (20 zł), bets below this threshold do not count toward the 50-round requirement

Check whether the welcome deposit bonus is active, as some bonus terms restrict live casino play from contributing to wagering

Verify KYC is complete before the session if planning to withdraw cashback immediately after qualifying

Conclusion

The live casino section covers roulette, blackjack, baccarat and game shows from Pragmatic Live and Ezugi, with the no-wagering 15% cashback promotion being the most straightforward offer in the entire bonus lineup. European roulette and basic strategy blackjack give the lowest house edge among available live tables. A stable internet connection and completed KYC verification are the two practical requirements for a smooth live session.