Telna and Bayobab Partner to Expand Travel eSIM Services Across Africa

The partnership combines Telna’s CONNECT platform with Bayobab’s IPX capabilities, enabling mobile operating companies to launch branded travel eSIM services through digital channels.

Telna, a provider of managed eSIM connectivity and mobile services, has partnered with MTN Digital Infrastructure, the parent company of Bayobab, to accelerate the deployment of travel eSIM services across multiple African markets.

The partnership combines Telna’s CONNECT platform with Bayobab’s IPX capabilities, enabling mobile operating companies to launch branded travel eSIM services through digital channels.

Under the partnership, Telna’s CONNECT platform will provide the digital enablement layer, while Bayobab’s IPX services will provide the international connectivity supporting eSIM activation and usage across participating markets.

The companies said the joint platform is designed to reduce deployment complexity through a streamlined operating model, allowing operating companies to introduce digital connectivity services more efficiently while maintaining their local brand presence.

The collaboration is also intended to provide a more consistent customer experience across markets and establish a scalable framework for expansion into additional markets and digital services.

“As demand for digital connectivity continues to grow across Africa, this partnership represents an important step in expanding access to innovative eSIM services. By combining Bayobab’s connectivity capabilities with Telna’s digital platform expertise, we are enabling operating companies to deliver seamless connectivity to customers across multiple markets.” – Mohamed Bassit, Chief Communication Platforms Officer, Bayobab

Gregory Gundelfinger, Founder and CEO of Telna, said the partnership extends Bayobab’s wholesale roaming business into the eSIM market. He added that Telna’s managed travel eSIM offering provides mobile network operators with a branded app, webstore, marketing and customer support, alongside a wholesale route for selling eSIM access through travel applications.

Beyond travel eSIM services, Telna and Bayobab said the partnership creates opportunities for future digital service innovation as connectivity needs across African markets continue to evolve.