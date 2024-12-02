I want to build a cohesive, disciplined Black Stars – Otto Addo

Head Coach of the Black Stars, Otto Addo, has set his vision to build a disciplined and cohesive team, centred on accountability and trust, during a meeting with the Executive Council of the Ghana Football Association (GFA) on Wednesday, November 27, 2024.

Per a statement on the Ghana FA website after the meeting, the engagement with Addo was “open and candid” after he presented a detailed 56-page Technical Report that reviewed the national team’s recent failure to qualify for AFCON 2025.

“Coach Otto Addo accepted full responsibility for the team’s poor performance during the AFCON 2025 qualifers, acknowledging the team’s shortcomings, the FA statement stated.

Coach Addo went on to outline key areas that needed enhancement going forward.

He indicated that, “he intends to build a strong and cohesive system that fosters discipline, accountability, and trust among players and the backroom staff while emphasising a clear and recognisable playing philosophy.”

The Executive Council urged him to ensure the team rises to meet the high expectations of the nation.