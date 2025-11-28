ICPD Intensifies Regional Outreach to Bolster Ghana’s Fight Against Financial Crime

The International Centre for Public Development (ICPD) has wrapped up a four-day outreach mission to the Northern and Upper East Regions, marking its contribution to International Fraud Awareness Week with a series of focused stakeholder engagements on financial crime prevention.

The initiative was led by senior officials Hope Kwaku Nyadi, Head of Programmes & Public Relations, Ellis Asamani, Centre Coordinator, and James Zirah Salifu, Head of Finance, the team held discussions with regional actors across law enforcement, local government, business, and media.

A major part of the mission centred on meetings with the Northern and Upper East Regional Directorates of the Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO). The two institutions explored deeper collaboration, emphasising stronger information-sharing systems, coordinated strategies, and improved early-warning mechanisms to curb fraud and other financial offences.

Beyond EOCO, ICPD consulted the Small & Medium Indigenous Poultry Farmers Association of Ghana, the Northern and Upper East Regional Coordinating Councils, and other governance structures. These engagements highlighted persistent compliance gaps, capacity limitations in financial reporting, and the need for more robust governance practices across public and private institutions.

The delegation also met Hajj Yussif Musah, CEO of Man Forex Bureau, to discuss risks linked to counterfeit currency, robbery incidents, and money-laundering vulnerabilities. A separate session with Ms. Lydia Ania Ajono, CEO of Radio Gurune, focused on how media platforms can drive public education on fraud and financial misconduct.

ICPD committed to developing targeted training in Alternative Dispute Resolution (ADR) for radio personnel and traditional leaders, along with tailored capacity-building initiatives for regional staff working on financial crime prevention.

According to Centre Coordinator Ellis Asamani, insights from the visit will shape the organisation’s 2026 Capacity Building and Anti-Fraud Programme. He emphasised ICPD’s intention to reinforce transparency, professional standards, and responsible governance across the regions.

The strengthening of ties between ICPD and EOCO was singled out as a notable outcome of the mission, with both bodies agreeing to expand joint efforts to tackle corruption and financial crime.

BY TIMES REPORTER