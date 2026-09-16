IGP engages Okada riders on safety, calls for licensing compliance

The Inspector-General of Police, Mr. Christian Tetteh Yohuno, has met with the leadership of the Okada Riders Association of Ghana (ORAG) to discuss road safety and strengthen collaboration between the Police Service and commercial motorbike riders.

The engagement, which included members of the Police Management Board (POMAB), focused on concerns of the riders and measures to improve safety and reduce crime associated with okada operations.

Addressing the association, the IGP urged riders to prioritise safety by ensuring their members are properly trained in safe riding practices and strictly comply with road traffic regulations.

He also encouraged the leadership of ORAG to regularly educate its members on responsible riding to help prevent road crashes.

Mr. Yohuno further advised the association to ensure its members are duly identified, registered, and comply with all licensing and motorbike registration requirements.

The President of the Okada Riders Association of Ghana, Mr. Michael Kofi Owusu, welcomed the engagement and expressed the association’s readiness to work with the Police Service to improve its operations and support efforts to promote safety and curb crime.

The IGP assured the riders that the Police Administration will continue to engage them and work to address their concerns in the interest of public safety and effective cooperation.

By Edem Mensah-Tsotorme