IGP Yohuno, SP Agyebeng deepen institutional cooperation

The Special Prosecutor (SP), Kissi Agyebeng, last Thursday, visited the In­spector-General of Police (IGP), Mr Christian Tetteh Yohuno, to deepen institutional cooperation between the Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP) and the Ghana Police Service.

The meeting marked the first official engagement between the SP and the IGP.

It provided a timely opportu­nity to build mutual understand­ing and establish a foundation for a stronger collaboration in tackling corruption and related offences through coordinated law enforcement efforts.

The SP underscored the imperative of forging a robust partnership with the Ghana Police Service.

Mr Agyebeng emphasised that, notwithstanding the OSP’s stat­utory mandate and independent policing powers pursuant to Act 959, operational synergy with the Ghana Police remains indispens­able to the effective discharge of the Office’s anti-corruption mandate.

He further articulated the need to leverage the Police Service’s nationwide footprint to amplify the OSP’s operational efficacy and reach.

The IGP welcomed the initiative and conveyed the Police Administration’s unwavering com­mitment to supporting the OSP in the execution of its functions.

Mr Yohuno acknowledged that the successful eradication of corruption necessitated concerted and cohesive institutional action, and pledged the Ghana Police Service’s resolve to intensify co­operation with the OSP.

He advocated continuous collaboration, particularly in intel­ligence sharing, as a critical tool for enhancing accountability and promoting effective law enforce­ment throughout the Republic.

Members of the Police Man­agement Board present at the meeting commended the OSP for its resolute efforts in advanc­ing the national anti-corruption agenda.

The members urged the SP to remain steadfast in the execution of his constitutional and statutory obligations, and expressed enthu­siasm for sustained interagency cooperation.

Mr Agyebeng was accompa­nied by Mr Emmanuel Basintale, Director of Investigations, at the OSP.

The delegation was received by the IGP and senior members of the Police Service, including COP Iddi Lansah Seidu (Director-Gen­eral, Welfare), COP Ernest Ow­usu (Director-General, Services), COP Okyere Darko Asumadu and DCOP Kofi Blagodzie

BY MALIK SULLEMANA