Improved macro conditions restore confidence in private sector – Dep, Chief of Staff

The ongoing economic stabilisation is beginning to restore confidence among businesses and investors, creating renewed space for small and medium-sized enterprises to plan, expand and create jobs, the Deputy Chief of Staff (Administration), Nana Oye Bampoe Addo, has said.

Speaking at 2026 edition of an annual appreciation dinner organised by Yadaba Communications in Accra, Ms Bampoe Addo said early signs of macroeconomic improvement under the current administration were helping to reset the business environment after a prolonged period of strain.

She pointed to easing inflationary pressures which fell to 5.4 per cent in December 2025, from 54.1 per cent in 2022; improving fiscal discipline and rising public confidence as indicators that conditions were gradually becoming more supportive for enterprises.

These developments, she noted, were critical for entrepreneurs and businesses seeking stability to make longer-term decisions.

“Economic stability fosters trust. It reassures businesses that planning, expansion and job creation are once again possible, and it strengthens the partnership between the public and private sectors as co-drivers of growth,” she said.

The Deputy Chief of Staff described Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises (SMEs) as central to Ghana’s recovery, noting that while such firms account for over 80 percent of private sector employment, many struggle less because of weak ideas or capacity than because of limited opportunity. According to her, access to trust, visibility and scope remains a decisive constraint for many local firms.

To this end, Ms Bampoe Addo also highlighted the growing importance of the communications, media and digital sector in the economy, describing strategic communication as an enabling infrastructure rather than a peripheral function.

She noted that government initiatives, including expanded digital infrastructure, skills development programmes and support for technology-enabled enterprises, were intended to strengthen Ghana’s digital economy and creative ecosystem.

“The government, particularly through the Ministry of Communications, Digital and Technological Innovations, has rolled out initiatives that directly support the growth of such firms because we know that Communication relies on infrastructure,” she said.

Ms Bampoe Addo encouraged businesses such as Yadaba Communications and their peers to innovate responsibly, adopt emerging technologies and explore partnerships that align public and private interests. She also challenged corporate and institutional clients to deepen relationships with local firms by expanding the scope of work entrusted to them.

Welcoming guests, the Board Chairman of Yadaba Communications, Kenneth Kwamina Thompson, reflected on the firm’s growth from a modest operation into a broader stakeholder platform.

He said the annual appreciation dinner itself had evolved from a small gathering of people in early 2023 into a larger appreciation dinner involving roughly 150 participants, in what he described as a reflection of the widening scope of the company’s relationships.

The evening also featured the official launch of Nvame, a general consultancy and business development firm.

Presenting the platform, Nvame’s chief executive officer, Marcia Kafui Akutor, said the consultancy was designed to contribute to more rigorous documentation and telling of African and Ghanaian stories, particularly in business, policy and public life.

