Inclusive disaster planning key to saving lives — Minister

The Northern Regional Minister, Mr Ali Adolf John, has called for urgent action to ensure Ghana’s disaster risk management systems fully accommodate the needs of persons with disabilities. He emphasized that such inclusivity would protect vulnerable individuals wherever they face disaster risks.

The call was made at a sensitization workshop on Disability-Inclusive Disaster Risk Management Guidelines held in Tamale. The workshop was organized by the National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO) to promote inclusive disaster preparedness and build resilient communities across the country.

Mr John noted that while disasters affect entire communities, their impact is not evenly distributed. Women, children, the elderly, and persons with disabilities often face disproportionate challenges due to systemic barriers limiting access to early warning systems, evacuation plans, relief support, and recovery processes.

The government, through policies such as the Persons with Disabilities Act and NADMO’s mandate, has developed these guidelines to address such gaps. The Minister stressed that the success of the guidelines depends not merely on awareness but on concrete action, urging institutions to operationalize them across all regions.

Mr Bright Elorm, NADMO staff, explained that the workshop’s primary objective was to equip regional and district stakeholders with practical knowledge and capacity to implement the guidelines effectively. He added that inclusivity is both a moral responsibility and a strategic necessity, as systems designed to protect the most vulnerable ultimately safeguard entire communities.

Mr Elorm emphasized that inclusive disaster risk management leads to safer homes, stronger communities, and improved regional resilience. He encouraged participants to actively engage, share experiences, challenge assumptions, and take concrete steps toward fostering safer and more inclusive communities.

From Yahaya Nuhu Nadaa, Tamale