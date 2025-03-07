 Inflation in February drops marginally

THE country’s year-on-year inflation rate fell marginally to 23. 1 per cent in February from 23.5 per cent in January, the Gha­na Statistical Service (GSS), has announced.

This represents a 0.4 percent­age points drop in the rate of February inflation.

On month-on-month basis, inflation rate fell to 1.3 per cent in February from 1.7 per cent in January, representing a 0.4 per­centage point’s reduction relative to the figure recorded in January.

Speaking at press conference in Accra on Wednesday to release the February 2025 Consumer Price Index and Inflation, the Government Statistician, Pro­fessor Samuel K. Annim, said the February inflation rate was the third highest in the last 10 months.

He said for the third consecu­tive time month-on-month infla­tion had continued to trend down from 1.8 per cent in December to the current 1.3 per cent in February.

The Government Statistician explained that food inflation drove the February inflation rate.

He stated that food inflation fell to 28.1 per cent in February from 28.3 per cent in January with month-on-month food in­flation at 1.8 per cent in February from 2.0 per cent in January.

Prof. Anim also mentioned that there was a gap of 9.3 per cent between food and non-food inflation.

On the regional inflation, Prof. Annim stated that the Upper West Region (35.5 per cent) recorded the highest rate of inflation and Volta Region the lowest (18.1 per cent).

“Upper West Region (35.5 per cent) recorded the highest food inflation which was about 2.7 times as high as the rate recorded in Volta Region which had the lowest rate (18.0 per cent),” stated the Government Statistician.

Prof. Annim further said Upper East Region (32.7per cent) recorded the highest non-food inflation which was more than 2.6 times as high as the rate for Bono East (12.5 per cent), the lowest.

BY KINGSLEY ASARE