Interplast Limited pledges continuous support for Top Masters competition

The management of Interplast Limited, pro­ducers of pipes and profiles, has assured organ­isers of the Top Masters Tennis Championships of its continuous support to make the event the biggest event on Ghana’s tennis calendar.

“Ghana may not be a top na­tion as far as tennis is concerned but we believe that with this support, very good players would emerge to return Ghana to her glory past.”

Mr Hayssam Fakhry, Managing Director of the company, gave the assurance on Thursday when winners and runners-up of the 5th edition of the championship called on him at the company’s premises.

They were accompanied by or­ganisers and officials of the Accra Lawn Tennis Club.

The competition is opened to top 16 players in the male cate­gory and top eight in the female category on the clay courts of the Accra Lawn Tennis Club (ALTC).

Johnson Acquah defeated Reg­inald Okantey 6-2, 6-0 to win the male division while Tracy Ampah beat Sisu Tomegah 6-2, 4-6, 6-1 to triumph in the female category.

According to Mr Fakhry, the company was committed to sus­taining the gains of the champi­onship to become a leader on the tennis schedule with the hope that talents will emerge.

“That would, however not come on a silver platter. The players must work towards it. They must train to achieve that,” he said.

He therefore encouraged the players, both winners and losers, to keep practicing because the subsequent events would be tougher and keener.

Mr Peter Annan, the organiser of the championship, expressed gratitude to Interplast for the regular support it has enjoyed and added that it would go a long way to produce tennis talents.

“As leader of the organising team, I wish to thank the man­agement of the company for the huge support offered the champi­onship. Through it, we have seen some incredible performances from the top players across the country.

“That would not have been possible without the sponsorship from Interplast. We believe that this continuous support would go a long way to produce worthy champions capable of raising the flag of Ghana,” Mr Annan noted.

A patron of the club, Mr Edmund Annan, said the pledge of Interplast was a great one that should inspire the current gener­ation of players in the country to aspire to be part of the champi­onship.

“As a result, I expect every player to take this as a challenge to be at their best because we are talking about a competition re­served for the very best male and female players in the country,” he said.

He said having a winner from Tarkwa was an indication that the sport was spreading across the country, adding that the quality and performance seen from play­ers would make qualification very competitive



BY ANDREW NORTEY