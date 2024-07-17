Irish PM condemns reprehensible Dublin violence

Fifteen people have appeared at a special court sitting in Dublin following violence during a protest at a site which had been earmarked for asylum seekers.

Some protestors set pallets and construction machinery alight at the former Crown Paints factory in Coolock in north Dublin, resulting in a large fire.

It is understood work was due to begin on the Malahide Road site later in the week.

Taoiseach (Irish Prime Minister) Simon Harris described the distur­bances as “reprehensible”.

The 15 people who appeared at Dublin District Court on Monday evening were charged with public order offences, including failure to comply with the orders of a garda (police officer) and with threatening or abusive behaviour.

All 15 were released on condition­al bail, provided they stay away from the scene of the disorder

They are all due to appear in court again on 18 September.

Another four people who were arrested are due to appear in court on Tuesday morning.

More than 200 gardaí were de­ployed to the incident.

Three Garda cars were been dam­aged, one of which was set on fire, Irish broadcaster RTÉ reported.

It said pepper spray was used by police as a security guard and a num­ber of gardaí were injured during clashes with protesters.

Petrol bombs and fireworks were thrown, mattresses were set on fire damaging a JCB and fires were lit on the roads during the disturbances.

Gardaí described the disturbances as a public order incident and the road was closed for a period.

They said officers were “subjected to both verbal and physical abuse throughout the day, which escalated into rocks, fireworks and other ob­jects being launched towards them”.

“A number of fires were lit and official Garda vehicles seriously dam­aged,” a spokesperson said.

“As the situation intensified, members of An Garda Síochána used force to defend themselves as part of an escalated response to the situation.”

Garda Commissioner, Drew Har­ris, said: it had been a difficult day for his officers and condemned what happened. —BBC