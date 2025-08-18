Jamaica mourns Ghana’s loss in helicopter crash

The Prime Minister of Jamaica, Andrew Holness, has expressed deep sadness over the death of two Ghanaian ministers and other officials in a military helicopter crash on August 6, 2025.

In a condolence message to President John Dramani Mahama, Mr. Holness described the incident as a tremendous loss to Ghana.

The crash claimed the lives of Dr. Edward Omane Boamah, Minister of Defence, and Dr. Ibrahim Murtala Mohammed, Minister of Environment, Science and Technology, along with other government officials and crew members.

On behalf of the Government and people of Jamaica, the Prime Minister extended sincere condolences to the Government and people of Ghana.

He said the tragic event had brought pain not only to Ghana but also to friends around the world.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the families of the deceased and with the entire Government and the people of the Republic of Ghana during this time of national mourning,” Mr. Holness said.

By: Jacob Aggrey