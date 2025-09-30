Jobberman celebrates 13 years of building businesses, shaping careers in Ghana

Jobberman Ghana, the leading online recruitment, career-enabled platform and human resource company in Ghana, is celebrating 13 years of “Building Businesses & Shaping Careers” with a renewed commitment to transforming the world of work in Ghana, on the theme ‘Building Businesses & Shaping Careers, Year on Year’.

Commenting on the anniversary, Hilda Nimo-Tieku, Managing Director of Jobberman Ghana, said, “Our theme, Building Businesses & Shaping Careers, Year on Year, reflects the dual impact we’ve had over the past 13 years.

We’ve supported employers to grow stronger businesses while guiding job seekers to meaningful career paths. This is the essence of our work, and we’re excited to continue this journey with even greater impact.”

Since opening its doors in 2012, Jobberman Ghana has become the go-to partner for employers seeking the right talent and job seekers striving for fulfilling careers. Over the years, the platform has pioneered digital recruitment solutions and introduced skills development initiatives that continue to bridge the gap between education and employment.



Key milestones in 2025



Awards & Recognition: Honoured as a trailblazer in recruitment, digital innovation, and employer support. In March 2025, Jobberman Ghana received the Excellence in Recruitment Partnerships Award at the 2nd Ghana Strategic Customer Relations Conference & Awards.



Shaping Careers: Over 10,000 job seekers have had their CVs reviewed for free during various career and job fairs across the country as of September 2025.



Currently, under the HAPPY Programme, over 8000 young Ghanaians between the ages of 15 and 35 have been equipped with workplace readiness skills.



About 5,400 of these youth have also been placed in dignified and fulfilling jobs, of which 72 per cent are females and three per cent are persons with disability.



Empowering Employers: Thousands of businesses across Ghana have successfully built their teams using Jobberman’s hiring solutions.

Strategic Partnerships: Collaborations with global and local institutions to advance employability and the future of work in Ghana.



Strategic Partnerships in 2025



Ghana Career and Migration Fair: Partnered with GIZ to implement the 2025 Ghana Career and Migration Fair by offering free CV reviews for all attendees at this year’s event, plus free access to our AI career tools specially designed for job seekers to make their application process more efficient.



Ghana HR Conference (GCHR 2025) – Sponsored the 2025 Global HR Conference held in Ghana, featuring our MD as a thought leader in the Ghanaian HR space.



World Bank Feature: We got featured in the World Bank’s People First podcast series.



The World Economic Forum



GTEC Advisory Group: Jobberman Ghana was nominated among other organisation to join the Ghana Tertiary Education Advisory Group.



AI Career Tools: We launched the AI Career Tool, a self-serve digital solution designed to transform how job seekers navigate the job market.

Brigham Young University (BYU) Partnerships – We launched the BYU Pathway Fellows Programme. This strategic partnership offers 50 Ghanaian employers the opportunity to host pre-vetted, high-potential graduates for a fully funded four-month internship.



To celebrate this milestone, Jobberman Ghana is giving back to its employer community with a surprise from now until October 10. This special offer underscores Jobberman’s commitment to making recruitment simpler, smarter, and more affordable for businesses in Ghana.

BY TIMES REPORTER



🔗 Follow Ghanaian Times WhatsApp Channel today. https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029VbAjG7g3gvWajUAEX12Q

🌍 Trusted News. Real Stories. Anytime, Anywhere.

✅ Join our WhatsApp Channel now! https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029VbAjG7g3gvWajUAEX12Q