Journalists urged to amplify voices of vulnerable group

Journalists have been urged to use their platforms to amplify the voices of vulnerable children, particularly girls, through ethical and im pactful storytelling.

This call was made at the opening of a three-day training workshop in Ho, Volta Region on Wednesday, which was organised by Plan Internation­al Ghana (PIGHA), to equip journalists with the skills needed to advocate for child rights and gender equality.

On the theme: ‘Amplifying Community Voices: Storytell­ing with Integrity and Impact,’ the workshop was part of Plan International Ghana’s broader mission to strengthen media capacity in highlighting critical social issues.

Speaking at the opening session, the Country Director of Plan International Ghana, Constant Tchona, who made the call, underscored the crucial role of journalists in shaping nar­ratives around child rights and gender equality.

“The work being done is more relevant than ever, as achieving full gender equality remains a sig­nificant challenge,” he stated, cit­ing reports that indicate it could take over 130 years to achieve equality for girls globally.

He stressed the urgency of mobilising efforts to sustain and accelerate progress, urging journalists to challenge harmful stereotypes, document success stories, and ensure that the voices of the most marginalised are heard.

He further highlighted the im­portance of ethical reporting and community engagement, calling on journalists to take an active role in showcasing the resilience and achievements of young girls in Ghana.

According to him, responsible journalism plays a critical role in breaking down barriers that hindered equal opportunities for children, particularly girls, in mar­ginalised communities.

He emphasised that the media must move beyond merely report­ing challenges to actively shaping positive narratives that inspire change.

A key component of the workshop was a field visit to four rural communities in the Jasikan Municipality of the Oti Region, where journalists interacted di­rectly with children, parents, and community leaders to gain first-hand insights into the impact of Plan International Ghana’s interventions.

The topics for discussion were key reporting topics, in­cluding Safeguarding and Child Protection in News Reporting, Gender-Transformative Ap­proaches in News Reporting, an Overview of Youth Engage­ment, and an Overview of Com­munications and Brand Policy.

Moreover, Mr Tchona encouraged journalists to use their platforms to highlight positive changes within commu­nities, stressing that their role in shedding light on progress and inspiring further action is vital.

He also stated that media professionals must work collab­oratively with civil society or­ganisations and policymakers to ensure that children’s voices are not only heard but also influence meaningful action at both local and national levels.

The journalist made com­mitment to strengthen their reportage on child rights, gender equality, and social development issues.

