 Karpowership promotes reading culture among Essipong pupils

Karpowership has encouraged pupils of the Essipong STMA Basic School in Sekondi-Takoradi to develop a strong reading culture as part of activities to mark International Literacy Day.

The company organised a reading and learning session for pupils from pre-school to upper primary on September 9, bringing together its employees and the pupils for an interactive programme centered on storytelling, reading and the importance of developing a love for books from an early age.

Held under the theme: ‘Light Up! Read to Lead – Powering Young Minds for a Brighter Tomorrow,’ the initiative sought to inspire pupils to see reading as a pathway to knowledge, imagination, confidence and leadership.

Karpowership employees led interactive storytelling and reading sessions, giving the pupils an opportunity to listen to stories, share their thoughts and engage in activities designed to make learning enjoyable.

The pupils also took part in colouring and other interactive learning exercises.

As part of the programme, Karpowership donated age-appropriate storybooks, school bags and other educational materials to the school to support teaching and learning as the new academic year begins.

Speaking at the event, the Communications Manager for Karpowership, Sandra Amarquaye, said reading played an important role in helping children develop the knowledge, imagination and confidence needed to shape their future.

“Every child has the potential to become a leader, and we believe reading can help them discover that potential. Through our ‘Light Up! Read to Lead’ initiative, we want to encourage children to read, imagine, learn and dream. We are also pleased to have our employees engage directly with the pupils, making reading an exciting and meaningful experience,” she said.

Receiving the donation, the Headmistress of the school, Mrs Mary Quayson, expressed appreciation to Karpowership for supporting efforts to encourage reading among the pupils.

“Books are an important part of the learning journey, and this donation will give our pupils more opportunities to read, explore and develop their imagination. We are grateful to Karpowership for not only providing these books and other materials but also spending time with our pupils and making reading enjoyable for them,” she said.

The Chief of Essipong, Nana Kofi Abuna V, who graced the event, also expressed appreciation to Karpowership for its continued support for education and young people in the community.

Nana Abuna commended the initiative for promoting reading and providing pupils with an opportunity to interact with professionals while developing their interest in books and learning.

She encouraged the pupils to make good use of the books and other educational materials donated to the school and to embrace reading as an important part of their development.

For the pupils, the engagement offered an opportunity to experience reading in a more engaging way.

One of the pupils who participated in the session said, “I enjoyed the stories because they were interesting and I learnt new things. I am happy that we have new books to read, and I will read them and share the stories with my friends.”

The initiative also featured the “One Staff, One Book” contribution, which encouraged Karpowership employees to donate a storybook or other suitable reading material to support the school’s reading resources.

The employee-led contribution enabled staff to play a direct role in the initiative while giving them an opportunity to interact with the pupils, share their time and encourage them in their reading journey.

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