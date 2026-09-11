NRCC pledges support for GWYESCO implementation

The Northern Regional Coordinating Council (NRCC) has pledged to mobilise key stakeholders in the region to ensure the successful implementation of the Ghana Women and Youth Employment and Social Cohesion Programme (GWYESCO).

The Chief Director of the NRCC, Mr Sumaila Ewuntomah Abudu, said the council would work closely with the Social Investment Fund (SIF), Metropolitan, Municipal and District Assemblies (MMDAs) and other partners to ensure that the programme translated into meaningful economic opportunities for women and young people. Read More

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