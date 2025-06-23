Karpowership sweeps 2 awards at HESS 2025

Karpowership Ghana Company Limited has once again demonstrated its unwavering commitment to safety, sustainability, and oper­ational excellence by winning two prestigious awards at the 7th edition of the Health, Environ­ment, Safety, and Security (HESS) Awards, held in Accra.

The company was recognised as the Best Company in Fire Safety and Security Management Practic­es 2025 and the Best Company in

HESS Integration and Digitalisa­tion 2025, affirming its continuous adherence to international best practices and local regulatory stan­dards in health, safety, and environ­mental management.

Receiving the awards, the Head of Corporate Communications at Karpowership Ghana, Sandra Amarquaye, expressed gratitude and reaffirmed the company’s dedica­tion to prioritising the safety of its people, assets, and environment.

“These awards are a testa­ment to our unwavering focus on embedding a strong HESS culture across all levels of our operations. At Karpowership, we comply with both local regulations and interna­tional benchmarks, including being ISO-certified. This recognition reflects our ongoing investment in cutting-edge technology and our commitment to integrating health, safety, and environmental consid­erations into every aspect of our business,” said Ms Amarquaye.

She further added.

“Winning in both categories is deeply significant to us because it reflects a value we live by every day — Safety First. It’s more than a slogan; it’s a principle that shapes how we work, how we innovate, and how we protect lives and the environment. These awards are motivation to keep raising the bar in how we deliver power respon­sibly.”

Karpowership Ghana oper­ates with the highest safety proto­cols and systems in place, guided by ISO 14001 (Environmental Management), ISO 45001 (Oc­cupational Health and Safety), and ISO 9001 (Quality Manage­ment Systems) certifications.

The company continues to innovate in HESS integration by leveraging digital tools to monitor, manage, and improve its environmental and safety perfor­mance in real time.

The HESS Awards, now in their seventh year, are held annually to recognise outstand­ing performance and innovation in health, environment, safety, and security across various sectors. Karpowership Ghana’s double win this year solidifies its place as an industry leader committed to sustainability, digital transformation, and above all Safety.