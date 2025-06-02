Ken Ofori – Atta expected to appear before OSP today

Barring any last minute development, the former Minister of Finance, Mr Kenneth Nana Yaw Ofori-Atta, is expected to appear in person before the Office of the Special Prosecu­tor (OSP) today to answer ques­tions related to alleged corruption and corruption related offences.

Mr Ofori-Atta, who was re­cently declared fugitive from justice by Mr Kissi Agyebeng, the Special Prosecutor (SP), is currently receiv­ing medical treatment in the United States of America.

On March 17, the SP in statement acknowledging a suit filed in court against the OSP by Mr Ofori-Atta indicated that the former Minister of Finance shall be re-entered on the OSP’s wanted list of wanted persons if he does not attend the OSP on June 2.

“If Mr Ofori-Atta fails to attend the OSP on the scheduled date, he shall be re-entered on the OSP’s list of wanted persons and the OSP shall consider him a fugitive from justice; whereupon the OSP will cause the issuance of an Interpol Red Notice in his regard and also cause the initiation of extradition proceedings in any jurisdiction in which he may be found.”

The OSP also says it remain unwavering in its commitment to enforcing the law and ensuring that Mr Ofori-Atta answers for his role as the prime suspect in five ongoing corruption and corruption-related investigations.

Earlier, Mr Ofori-Atta formal­ly requested the OSP to remove his name from the OSP’s list of wanted persons with the assurance to the OSP that he would make himself available for questioning on a definite date.

After acceding to the request from lawyers of Mr Ofori-Atta, his lawyers filed a suit before the Accra High Court (Human Rights Divi­sion), contesting the OSP’s prior declaration that he was a wanted person and a fugitive from justice.

The court would deliver its ruling on the motion on June 18

Mr Ofori-Atta is also asking the court to order the OSP to remove previous declarations from its social media platforms.

His motion was moved by his legal team and was being contested by the OSP.

On February 12, the OSP announced that Mr Ofori-Atta was a fugitive from justice, citing his failure to respond to invitations for questioning, related to ongoing corruption investigations.

The anti-graft agency justified the move by stating that his absence was obstructing its work and neces­sitated a public notice to assist in his apprehension.

However, Mr Ofori-Atta’s lawyers contend that the declaration was both unjust and arbitrary.

They further contend that their client, a respected investment banker and former minister, had not deliberately evaded the OSP but was dealing with serious health challenges, including preparations for a major medical procedure.

His legal team insists that these health issues were formally com­municated to the OSP prior to the declaration.

Though the OSP, on February 18, 2025, announced that it had re­moved Mr Ofori-Atta’s name from the wanted list, following assuranc­es of his return to Ghana, his legal representatives are dissatisfied.

Moreover, Mr Ofori-Atta is ask­ing the court to hold that the Spe­cial Prosecutor’s conduct breached his rights to dignity, fair treatment, and administrative justice.

Mr Ofori-Appiah-Atta is also asking for a number of decla­rations, including that OSP had no legal mandate to use media briefings to declare an individual wanted. Ken Ofori-Atta argues that such declarations fall under police jurisdiction and must be done with court approval.

BY MALIK SULLEMANA