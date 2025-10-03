Kennedy Agyapong campaign team warns Bawumia camp over insults

The campaign team of New Patriotic Party (NPP) flagbearer hopeful, Ken Ohene Agyapong, has warned the camp of former Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia to call their supporters to order, following what it described as personal attacks against Mr. Agyapong.

In a statement issued on Thursday, the campaign said it would not allow what it called reckless defamation to go unanswered.

It cautioned that if Dr. Bawumia’s camp continued to tolerate insults and personal attacks, it could trigger consequences they might regret.

The campaign alleged that in a recent video on Wontumi Television, Kwaku Osei Korankye Asiedu, also known as KOKA and described as a loyalist of Dr. Bawumia, launched “vicious and unprovoked” attacks on Mr. Agyapong.

According to the campaign, it was hypocritical for Dr. Bawumia’s supporters to project him as a peaceful person while his followers engaged in what it called intimidation, bullying and abusive language.

It added that silence from Dr. Bawumia’s inner circle amounted to an endorsement of such behaviour.

The statement stressed that the Agyapong campaign had so far focused on ideas, vision and principle, without resorting to personal insults.

It said the team remained committed to defending truth, protecting integrity and preaching peace, unity and discipline within the NPP.

It, however, cautioned that peace must not be mistaken for weakness and unity must not be confused with cowardice.

By: Jacob Aggrey