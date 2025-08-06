Tsatsu Tsikata cancels 50th anniversary event following tragic helicopter crash

Renowned legal practitioner Tsatsu Tsikata has cancelled a planned three-day celebration to mark his 50 years of legal practice following the tragic helicopter crash that claimed the lives of two Ministers of State and six others.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, August 6, Mr. Tsikata said the event, which was scheduled to honour his legal journey, has been called off due to the national tragedy.

“Following the tragic news of a helicopter crash that has sadly taken the lives of the two Ministers of State and six others, the three-day event to celebrate fifty years of my legal practice is cancelled,” the statement read.

Mr. Tsikata, a barrister and solicitor at Fugar and Company, expressed deep sorrow over the incident and extended condolences to the bereaved families.

“We are overwhelmed with grief, and our thoughts and prayers are with the families of the deceased,” he added.

The helicopter crash has left the nation in mourning, as Ghanaians come to terms with the loss of key government officials and others on board.

Mr. Tsikata is widely regarded as one of Ghana’s most accomplished legal minds, with a career spanning five decades.

By: Jacob Aggrey