Kojo Antwi thrills guests at 2026 Europe Day Reception in Accra

Ghanaian music legend Kojo Antwi delivered a memorable performance at the 2026 Europe Day Reception in Accra, captivating guests with timeless highlife melodies and celebrating the enduring partnership between Ghana and the European Union.

The celebrated “Mr. Music Man” was the special highlight of the event, where he also signed copies of his newly released memoir, Mr. Music Man – The Journey, adding a personal touch to an evening filled with culture, diplomacy and entertainment.

The 2026 Europe Day Reception brought together diplomats, government officials, development partners, members of the diplomatic corps and invited guests to commemorate Europe Day while strengthening the growing relationship between Ghana and the European Union under the banner of “Team Europe.”

Fourteen EU Member States participated actively in the celebration, contributing to what organisers described as a vibrant cultural showcase marked by food, music and shared values.

Countries represented included Austria, Belgium, Cyprus, Czech Republic, Denmark, Estonia, France, Germany, Greece, Italy, Malta, Portugal, Spain and Sweden.

Guests enjoyed a rich display of European cuisine, cultural exchanges and networking moments throughout the reception, which highlighted the strong diplomatic and developmental ties between Ghana and Europe.

The atmosphere peaked when Kojo Antwi took to the stage, treating patrons to a live performance that blended nostalgia with celebration.

His appearance drew admiration from diplomats and guests alike, reaffirming his status as one of Ghana’s most respected music icons.

The event also featured participation and support from several diplomatic missions and institutions, including the European External Action Service, EU International Partnerships, the French Embassy in Ghana, the Embassy of the Netherlands in Ghana, the High Commission of Malta in Ghana, the German Embassy Accra, the Embassy of Denmark in Ghana and the Embassy of Spain in Ghana among others.

This year’s celebration reinforced the spirit of cooperation between Ghana and the European Union, with culture and music serving as powerful tools for unity and friendship.

By Enoch Ntiamoah Siaw