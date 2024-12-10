Kotoko, Hearts clash Sunday

Football activ­ities, including the Ghana Premier League (GPL) is set to return this week­end after a Decem­ber 7 presidential and parliamen­tary elections enforced break.

The match day 13 round of matches would be headlined by the biggest clash on the local scene between Kumasi Asante Kotoko and Accra Hearts of Oak.

The game would also see the return of the Porcupine War­riors to their Baba Yara Stadium fortress as they aim to sustain the resurgence after a three-match losing streak.

Hearts on the other side would aim to beat the Asanteman Warriors to prove Coach Ouat­tara’s gains so far is no fluke.

Legon Cities and Bechem United would kick start the week’s round of matches as they clash at the University of Ghana Stadium in Accra.

Following that on Saturday would be the rest of the matches with the Chelsea versus Aduana Stars clash leading the lineup.

At the UG Stadium, Accra Lions will welcome highflying Nations FC while Basake Holy

Stars engage Young Apostles.

Vision FC would be at their Nii Adjei Kraku II Sports Com­plex base to welcome Medeama SC while Samartex hope to return to winning ways when they welcome Kpando Heart of Lions.

Bibiani Goldstars will attempt to snatch the points at stake when they travel to the Aliu Ma­hama Stadium in Tamale to face the might of Karela United while Nsoatreman entertain Dreams FC at the Nana Kronamansah Park on Saturday.

BY ANDREW NORTEY FOOTBALL