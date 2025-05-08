Kpakpo Allotey confirmed as new MCE of AMA

Mr Michael Kpakpo Allotey has been unan­imously confirmed as the Metropolitan Chief Executive (MCE) of the Accra Metropolitan Assembly (AMA).

He secured 30 votes, represent­ing 100 per cent of the total vote cast by assembly members and was sworn-in by the Greater Accra Regional Minister, Ms Linda Obe­newaa Akweley Ocloo.

Led by Ms Ocloo, Mr Allotey took the oath of office, the oath of allegiance and the oath of secrecy while pledging to serve with all dignity and integrity.

Mr Alloteys confirmation, unlike some other assemblies was smooth as all the Assembly members, including government appointees were cladded in the same attire during the voting to ensured that the election was orderly, peaceful and successful.

The electoral process was wit­nessed by both former and current Members of Parliament (MP) for Odododiodioo, Ablekuma South, and MP for Okaikoi South, Former MCEs of AMA, some Chiefs and Queen Mothers in Greater Accra, some Members of Council of State, and other dignitaries.

Similarly, the nominee for Able­kuma Central, Mr Frank Nkansah, was also unanimously confirmed by the Assembly members and sworn in by Ms Ocloo.

Mr Nkansah was confirmed as MCE after peacefully securing all 10 votes representing 100 per cent.

This, Ms Ocloo expressed gratitude to the assembly members for confirming their individual nominations in both assemblies and ensuring a smooth confirmation process.

She also urged assembly mem­bers of other municipal assemblies to emulate the free and fair elec­tions exhibited by the Accra Metro­politan Assembly and the Able­kuma Central to ensure a smooth confirmation process to enhance development at the local level.

Both MCEs expressed gratitude to the President for their nomina­tion and thanked Members of the Assemblies for their overwhelming support during the confirmation process, affirming their shared commitment to democracy and development.

“I now hold the baton as Mayor of Accra. My predecessor has done her part, but today, it’s my turn, if I encounter any challenges, I can seek advice from the many who have come before me, so there is no win­dow for failure,” Mr Allotey stated.

“This nomination is not only a personal honuor but also a pro­found responsibility to serve the people of Ablekuma Central Mu­nicipality. Your visionary leadership and commitment to strengthening local governance will inspire me to work tirelessly for the development of our Municipality,” Mr Nkansah reassured.

However, a clash erupted between supporters at the Korle Klottey Municipal Assembly after the Municipal Chief Executive nominee Mr Alfred Gaisie failed to secure confirmation, receiving only 10 out of 17 votes.

The Minister expressed her disappointment at the outcome of some confirmation results, indicat­ing that it was a total disrespect to the President.

“Everybody cannot be nomi­nated as a DCE. Definitely, there should be one person. So, the fact that you were not nominated for the position doesn’t mean you should instigate people to vote against the President nominee. Trust me, all the appointees who failed us, we will revoke their appointments,” Ms Ocloo said.

BY CECILIA YADA LAGBA