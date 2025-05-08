Kpakpo Allotey confirmed as new MCE of AMA
Mr Michael Kpakpo Allotey has been unanimously confirmed as the Metropolitan Chief Executive (MCE) of the Accra Metropolitan Assembly (AMA).
He secured 30 votes, representing 100 per cent of the total vote cast by assembly members and was sworn-in by the Greater Accra Regional Minister, Ms Linda Obenewaa Akweley Ocloo.
Led by Ms Ocloo, Mr Allotey took the oath of office, the oath of allegiance and the oath of secrecy while pledging to serve with all dignity and integrity.
Mr Alloteys confirmation, unlike some other assemblies was smooth as all the Assembly members, including government appointees were cladded in the same attire during the voting to ensured that the election was orderly, peaceful and successful.
The electoral process was witnessed by both former and current Members of Parliament (MP) for Odododiodioo, Ablekuma South, and MP for Okaikoi South, Former MCEs of AMA, some Chiefs and Queen Mothers in Greater Accra, some Members of Council of State, and other dignitaries.
Similarly, the nominee for Ablekuma Central, Mr Frank Nkansah, was also unanimously confirmed by the Assembly members and sworn in by Ms Ocloo.
Mr Nkansah was confirmed as MCE after peacefully securing all 10 votes representing 100 per cent.
This, Ms Ocloo expressed gratitude to the assembly members for confirming their individual nominations in both assemblies and ensuring a smooth confirmation process.
She also urged assembly members of other municipal assemblies to emulate the free and fair elections exhibited by the Accra Metropolitan Assembly and the Ablekuma Central to ensure a smooth confirmation process to enhance development at the local level.
Both MCEs expressed gratitude to the President for their nomination and thanked Members of the Assemblies for their overwhelming support during the confirmation process, affirming their shared commitment to democracy and development.
“I now hold the baton as Mayor of Accra. My predecessor has done her part, but today, it’s my turn, if I encounter any challenges, I can seek advice from the many who have come before me, so there is no window for failure,” Mr Allotey stated.
“This nomination is not only a personal honuor but also a profound responsibility to serve the people of Ablekuma Central Municipality. Your visionary leadership and commitment to strengthening local governance will inspire me to work tirelessly for the development of our Municipality,” Mr Nkansah reassured.
However, a clash erupted between supporters at the Korle Klottey Municipal Assembly after the Municipal Chief Executive nominee Mr Alfred Gaisie failed to secure confirmation, receiving only 10 out of 17 votes.
The Minister expressed her disappointment at the outcome of some confirmation results, indicating that it was a total disrespect to the President.
“Everybody cannot be nominated as a DCE. Definitely, there should be one person. So, the fact that you were not nominated for the position doesn’t mean you should instigate people to vote against the President nominee. Trust me, all the appointees who failed us, we will revoke their appointments,” Ms Ocloo said.
