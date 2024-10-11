Krachi East to get astro turf

MR Charles Gyamfi Boateng, the Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) of Krachi East, has announced plans to construct an astroturf in the municipality, with a sod-cut­ting ceremony scheduled for the first week of November.

This exciting development was announced during a ceremony held at Dambai, where Ghana Enterprise Agency (GEA) in collaboration with the Mastercard

Foundation presented start-up kits to young entrepreneurs in the Oti region.

Mr Boateng told the Ghana News Agency (GNA) that the astroturf project was expected to promote football development and provide a modern sports facility for the youth in the area.

He said the astro turf would again provide a platform for the youth to develop their talents, promote sports development, and enhance recreational activities and community engagement.

The MCE urged residents to remember Dr Mahamadu Bawumia and Mr Michael Yaw Gyato’s contributions to the Municipality’s development in the December polls.

Moreover, he said Dr Bawumia, a renowned economist, has been instrumental in shaping Ghana’s economic policies as chair of the Economic Manage­ment Team.

He stated that his leadership and vision for the country’s devel­opment are evident in initiatives like the astro turf project. He added.

Dr Bawumia’s vision for Gha­na’s development is unmatched; his leadership has brought numer­ous benefits to our municipality, including the upcoming astroturf project, let’s reward his dedication with our votes. –GNA