Kumasi Mayor orders eviction of encroachers from school lands

The Mayor of Kumasi, Hon. Richard Ofori-Agyeman Boadi, has ordered the immediate eviction of encroachers from public school lands across the city.

This comes after he toured several basic schools and discovered that school compounds had been taken over by unauthorized people.

The encroachers include traders, squatters, and religious groups who have put up structures for business, drug peddling, shelter among others posing serious threats to safety, sanitation and academic focus.

The affected schools include Asem, Amankwatia, State Boys, State Girls, and others located within the Subin, Bantama, Manhyia South, and Manhyia North areas.

The Mayor stressed the need to restore a clean and quiet environment for learning.

“All activities that interfere with teaching and learning must stop. The safety and education of our children come first,” he mentioned.

He instructed the National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO), physical planing and the works department to take swift action to reclaim affected lands and restore conducive learning environment for pupils and teachers.

The Mayor assured residents that the Assembly will continue to protect school lands and promote quality education in Kumasi.

By: Jacob Aggrey