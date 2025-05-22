Kwame Nkrumah Interchange traders resist decongestion

There was near scuffle between some traders and officials from Accra Metropol­itan Assembly (AMA) at the Kwame Nkrumah Interchange during the decon­gestion exercise by the assembly yesterday.

What started as a verbal confrontation turned chaotic as uniformed taskforce personnel, accompanied by police officers, attempted to clear unauthorised structures and enforce sanitation by-laws.

Traders, many of whom had displayed their goods along pavements and busy streets, re­sisted the efforts of the taskforce by forming human barricades, shouting slogans, and hooting at the officers.

The taskforce, undeterred, proceeded to dismantle makeshift stalls, kiosk, and wooden exten­sions along the streets.

Goods were confiscated and loaded onto city trucks amid pro­tests and wailing from affected traders.

The Okaikoi South Sub-Metro Director, Ms Mercy Y.A.A. Odoi, in an interview with The Ghanaian Times stated that the goal of the exercise was to restore order and improve both pedestrian and vehicular movement, and ensure compliance with city planning regulations.

“The Mayor of Accra, Michael Allotey, has pledged to bring back the serenity of the city. We will do everything in our power to make that a reality,” she said.

She further emphasised that the AMA previously auctioned seized items, and that practice would no longer continue.

“The Mayor has announced that items seized during the decongestion exercise would be donated to the Ghana Prisons Service,” she emphasised.

We believe that it is time for collective action.

“We urge everyone to support our efforts to maintain order in the city. By working together, we can ensure that the benefits of our work extend beyond just the Accra Metropolitan Assembly, but positively will impact the entire nation,” Ms Odoi added.

Some traders, however, expressed frustration over the exercise. Madam Akosua Donkor, a clothing vendor at Kwame Nkrumah Interchange, lamented, “We are not against development, but where do you expect us to go? We have families to feed.”

Madam Talatu Samdu, a provision seller, also expressed her frustration over the sudden decongestion by the Assembly.

“The construction of the gutter inside the market has force me to sell along the pavements of the interchange. I was given notice to vacate the place just yesterday evening. Today, I re­ceived a call that my goods have been seized by the assembly,” Madam Samdu cried out.

The AMA has reaffirmed its commitment to continue with the exercise, aiming to make Accra cleaner, safer, and more accessible for all residents and urged traders and commuters to cooperate fully with the taskforce in order to avoid confrontations.

