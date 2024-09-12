 La Homowo playing cards thrills

C-Class Playing Cards Club beat Bisagoma Playing Cards Club by 1,720 points to 1,500 to qualify for the semi-fi­nals of the ongoing RAD Ho­mowo Unity Card Competition at the La Manjaanor last Sunday.

The competition returned after a month’s break for the observa­tion of the ban on drumming and noise-making in the La Traditional Area.

After beating Green Court at the preliminary stages, C-Class had to stage another strong finish against Bisagoma to secure passage to the last four.

Both teams were neck-to-neck in the opening exchanges until C-Class opened a 160-point gap midway.

Bisagoma, which defeated Young Stars in the previous round, mounted a late challenge to close the lead but the victors stretched to 220-point gap to seal victory.

In the day’s other game, Kpele Stars amassed a total of 2,030 points to beat Zion Stars with 1,930.

The duo would now wait for the winners of the Wantu Playing Cards Club versus Capacity Playing Cards Club and Third World Club against Flying Eagles Club games to know their opponents for the semi-finals

BY RAYMOND ACKUMEY