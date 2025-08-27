Launch a full-scale, transparent investigation into the Suame fire – Ashanti NPP Parliamentary Caucus to government

The Ashanti NPP Parliamentary Caucus has called on government to launch a full-scale, transparent investigation into the fire that destroyed more than 300 shops at the Suame Post Office Market in Kumasi.

In a statement signed by the caucus secretary, Vincent Ekow Assafuah, the MPs expressed deep sympathy to the thousands of traders who lost their shops, goods, and livelihoods in the incident.

The caucus said the Ashanti Region had in recent months suffered repeated market fires, which had destroyed years of hard work and investment by ordinary Ghanaians.

They described the situation as “one too many” and insisted that people in the region deserved more than words of sympathy and empty promises.

The group questioned government’s approach, asking where the urgency, accountability, and concrete plans to stop such recurring disasters were.

They stressed that traders could not continue to see their sweat and toil reduced to ashes while authorities treated the matter as business as usual.

The caucus demanded immediate emergency relief and compensation packages for the affected traders, as well as urgent steps to introduce modern fire safety infrastructure in markets.

These include fire hydrants, surveillance systems, and dedicated fire posts.

They also urged government to put in place a clear policy framework to permanently address the spate of market fires in the Ashanti Region.

According to the statement, the matter would be raised strongly on the floor of Parliament.

The caucus added that they stood firmly with the traders of Suame and the Ashanti Region and would not relent until their safety, livelihoods, and dignity were secured.

By: Jacob Aggrey