Let’s focus criticism on the NDC rather than ourselves – Bawumia urges internal opponents

Flagbearer hopeful of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, has called on party members to stop attacking one another and rather focus their criticism on the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC).

He said this in an address after filing his nomination papers to contest the NPP’s flagbearer, and addressed a mammoth crowd to outline his vision for Ghana.

A four-time running mate, a two-term Vice President and the NPP’s Presidential Candidate for the 2024 polls, Dr. Bawumia told party delegates that the real opponent was the NDC and not members of their own party.

He warned that internal squabbles, tribal and religious attacks could weaken the NPP ahead of the 2028 elections.

“We must not just talk about unity; we must live it. What we say against each other is what the NDC will use against us in 2028,” he stressed, urging contestants in the flagbearer race to focus on presenting their vision rather than tearing each other down.

Dr. Bawumia outlined his track record as Vice President, citing policies such as the Ghana Card, Mobile Money Interoperability, Agenda 111, and the Zipline Drone Delivery project.

He argued that his experience and popularity across the country made him the most prepared candidate to lead the NPP to victory in 2028.

He pledged to expand the economy with what he described as “rich ideas,” including a flat tax system, constituency-based development, support for local industries, and policies to reduce the cost of living for ordinary Ghanaians.

The former Vice President further accused the NDC of deceiving voters with lofty promises in 2024, saying many of those promises were already failing.

According to him, the NPP needed to present a strong, united front to hold the government accountable and win back power in 2028.

Dr. Bawumia urged the grassroots to rally behind him to rebuild and reposition the party, assuring them that he would dedicate himself fully to the NPP and to Ghana.

By: Jacob Aggrey