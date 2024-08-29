Let’s train professionals to manage pitches – Dr Bawumia

Ghana’s Vice President and the Flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Dr Mahamadu Bawumia, has expressed the need to train professionals to manage pitches at the various national stadiums.

During a media engagement on Sunday, Dr Bawumia bemoaned the lack of proper maintenance of pitches at the various stadiums and stated that professionals needed to be brought on board.

According to Dr Bawumia, they included the provision of an international quality pitch in their manifesto in response to a request from Black Stars players and coach

Otto Addo.

“One of the problems we have is the lack of maintenance of our pitches. I met with the Black Stars in Kumasi before their last game, and the coach and players made it clear that they need an international standard pitch because the pitches we have were difficult to play on.

“We need professional manage­ment in terms of the maintenance of our pitches, and we need to train people and bring in people with the knowledge. We just don’t have to build pitches without prop­er management,” he said.

The Vice President also stated his government’s commitment to build multi-purpose stadiums in the five remaining regions following the completion of six, with the other four almost completed.

—GNA