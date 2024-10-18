Lordina Mahama boosts Hohoe NDC PC’s campaign  …donates medical equipment

Former First Lady Mrs Lordina Dra­mani Mahama has visited the Hohoe Constituency to engage in some ac­tivities and boost the campaign of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) parliamentary candidate for Hohoe.

Mrs Mahama met and interact­ed with the queen mothers from the Gbi Traditional Area, during which she introduced the parlia­mentary candidate, Efo Worlanyi Tsekpo to them.

In her interaction, they dis­cussed issues affecting the devel­opment of women and children in their communities and how the administration of John Dramani Mahama will support them.

As the President of the Lordina Foundation, Mrs Mahama’s visit to Hohoe was marked by a significant gesture as she donated a sub­stantial quantity of much-needed hospital equipment to the Hohoe Regional Hospital, a move that would significantly enhance health­care delivery to the community.

The donation, made in re­sponse to an urgent appeal from the NDC parliamentary candidate, included a range of essential hos­pital equipment.

The items are expected to greatly bolster the hospital’s capac­ity, comprise hospital beds, incuba­tors, baby cots, carts, wheelchairs, stethoscopes, kitchenware, irons, and kettles.

Charles Tokornu, the Hospital Administrator, expressed his heart­felt gratitude to Mrs Mahama for her generous support. On behalf of his colleagues, he pledged to use the donated equipment to significantly enhance healthcare delivery in the community.

She added, “We are thrilled with the many items provided… additional resources are crucial to delivering the highest quality of care to our patients.”

Efo Worlanyo Tsekpo ex­pressed his gratitude to Mrs Maha­ma for the timely intervention.

He spoke about the hospital’s neglect over the last almost eight years and assured the community that a future NDC government would address the pressing chal­lenges facing the health sector.

In her remarks, Mrs Mahama commended the dedication of the health staff despite the logistical challenges they face. She assured them of her ongoing commitment to supporting the health sector.

Through the Lordina Founda­tion, Mrs Mahama has consistently championed healthcare initiatives over the past two decades. Recent projects include the construction of maternity and children’s wards in the Bole and Nkoranza districts.

