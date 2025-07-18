Make conscious effort to Improve Yourself, and the door will open – Dzifa Gomashie

The Minister for Tourism, Culture and Creative Arts, Abla Dzifa Gomashie, has called on staff of the Ministry and its agencies to embrace self-improvement and digital innovation as key pathways to transforming Ghana’s tourism and creative sector.

Speaking on the final day of the Meta virtual digital training workshop, Abla Dzifa Gomashie encouraged participants to see the training as a unique opportunity for both personal development and institutional advancement.

The workshop, which brought together staff from the Ministry and its thirteen implementing agencies, focused on leveraging digital platforms such as Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp to enhance public service communication and promote Ghana’s tourism.

Dzifa Gomashie shared a personal story about how concerns over online impersonation sparked her engagement with Meta, an initiative that has now blossomed into a full-fledged partnership aimed at capacity-building across the Ministry.

“I always pray that people understand I have work to do, and when they give me the wings to fly, this is what happens,” she said.

Urging participants to adopt a mindset of service and growth, she emphasized the long-term impact of shared knowledge, “When you pass on goodness, the universe will surprise you with rewards. This training is not just for you, it’s for those you work with and those coming after you.”

In a moment of candid reflection, the Minister underscored the power of preparation and character. Recalling the story of a young professional who rose through merit, she told staff “Make a conscious effort to improve on yourself, and trust me, the door will open.”

Kojo Boakye, Vice President for Public Policy at Meta for Africa, the Middle East, and Türkiye, also addressed the gathering, stressing the importance of digital communication in boosting Ghana’s global image.

He encouraged participants to engage actively with the training and integrate their new skills into both institutional operations and personal growth journeys.

As the workshop concludes, it marks a significant step in equipping Ghana’s tourism and creative sectors with digital tools to drive innovation, outreach, and national development.