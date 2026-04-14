GNFS responds to Mile 44 accident

Less than a minute

Less than a minute

The Suhum Municipal Fire Station on Monday April 13, received a distress call reporting a road accident at Mile 44 on the Accra–Kumasi Highway.

A seven-member team quickly responded and arrived within minutes.

The crash involved a VIP bus and a diesel trailer, reportedly caused by wrongful overtaking by the bus.

There were 33 passengers on board, with 10 casualties (9 males and 1 female).

Both vehicles sustained partial damage. The fire crew secured the scene and safely concluded operations before returning to base.