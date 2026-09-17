Police arrest seven armed robbers at Zebilla in Upper East

The Upper East Regional Police Command arrest seven (7) suspected armed robbers for robbery activities at Zebilla, Garu and Binduri.

The suspects are :Issaka Iddrisu age 20, Ali Tamimu age 21, Akugre Amobila age 26, Banabas Apiiga age 41, Abdul-Rashid Adamu age 38, Apiiga Alebena age 21, and Bilal Adabodee age 31.

The arrest was made through an intelligence-led operation by the PID, the newly formed Black Cobra Unit and the Zebilla Community Watchdogs.

The suspects have confessed belonging to a wider network of gangs who supply them with weapons to support their operations within Zebilla, Garu and Binduri.

Following their arrest, two of the victims reported to the Police and identified two of the suspects as part of three armed robbers who robbed them at gunpoint of two Yamaha scooter motorbikes valued at GH¢30,000.00 and GH¢32,000.00 respectively, and threatened to kill them if they reported to the police.

The suspects admitted to robbing the victims at gunpoint and further informed police that the weapon used for the operation was given to them by someone in Bawku who serves as their source of weapon supply and safe keeping.

A search conducted at the houses of suspects Abdul-Rashid Adamu, Apiiga Alebena and Bilal Adabode revealed two unregistered motorbikes, quantities of hard drugs and a cash sum of GH¢29,550.00, believed to be proceeds of their crime.

All suspects have since been remanded into police custody by the Bolgatanga circuit court to reappear on September 23, 2026 while efforts have been intensified to identify and arrest the said weapon supplier.