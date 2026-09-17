Afenyo-Markin calls for calm after deadly New Winneba clash

The Member of Parliament for Effutu, Alexander Afenyo-Markin, has called for calm and restraint following the invasion of the New Winneba community which resulted in the loss of lives and injuries.

In a statement issued on Thursday September 17, the MP described the violence that followed the invasion as deeply troubling.

Mr Afenyo-Markin extended his condolences to the bereaved families and wished the injured a speedy recovery.

He commended the Ghana Police Service for what he described as their prompt response, professional conduct and sustained efforts to restore order and protect lives and property in the area.

The Effutu MP warned that continued tension risks further bloodshed, destruction of property and lasting damage to the relationship between Effutu and Gomoa.

“At this difficult moment, what we need most is calm and restraint. I appeal to all sides, particularly the youth, to refrain from any action that could further escalate the situation,” he said.

Mr Afenyo-Markin stressed that no piece of land is worth a single human life, noting that Effutu and Gomoa have for generations lived as neighbours, intermarried and traded with one another.

“Our ancestors bequeathed us a shared heritage of peace, love and coexistence,” he added.

While maintaining that historical records and judicial determinations have consistently affirmed the rightful claim of the Effutu people to the New Winneba lands, the MP said the path forward must rest on dialogue, the rule of law and mutual respect.

He said land disputes of that nature are best resolved through the Lands Commission, the courts and structured traditional engagement, but never through force or confrontation.

“Effutu’s legitimate interests must be protected. Gomoa’s legitimate concerns must be heard. But neither should be allowed to become a victim of violence,” he stated.

Describing himself as a son of both communities, Mr Afenyo-Markin said he has a solemn duty to speak with care and measured wisdom.

“We owe a duty to those who have lost their lives, to those who have been injured and to the generations yet unborn to ensure that this painful incident does not define the future relationship between our two communities,” he said.

He called on both sides to protect their people, respect one another, uphold the rule of law and pursue dialogue in resolving their differences.

By Edem Mensah-Tsotorme