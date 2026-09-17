Police Arrest 36 suspects over lynching of officer at Gindabour

The Ghana Police Service has arrested 36 suspects in connection with the lynching of a police officer at Gindabour in the Sawla District of the Savannah Region.

Preliminary investigation indicates that on September 16, 2026, the deceased and his colleagues were on highway patrol duties along the Gindabour to Kenkyen community road when a motorbike rider approaching their location diverted into the bush upon seeing the police vehicle.

According to the police, the team became suspicious and followed up from a different direction but found the rider unconscious on the bush road. The officers picked up the man and were conveying him to hospital when he died on the way.

Following news of his death, a mob from the community attacked the officers, resulting in the death of General Constable Redeemer Owusu. The other officers sustained varying degrees of injury and the police vehicle was also damaged.

The bodies of both the deceased officer and the rider have been conveyed to the Damongo Morgue for preservation and autopsy.

Following the incident, the Inspector-General of Police (IGP) has deployed a team of investigators and intelligence officers to assist with investigations and bring the perpetrators to justice.

Reinforcement teams from Damongo, Bole, Sawla, Tuna, Kalba and the Regional Intelligence Team are currently on the ground to beef up security and maintain law and order.

The police said all 36 suspects are in custody assisting investigations and will be put before the court.

“The Command highly condemns the attack on its officers and will ensure the perpetrators are made to face the full rigours of the law,” the statement said.

By Edem Mensah-Tsotorme