Bawumia engages Ghana Exporters, pledges more support for sector

Flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) and former Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, has held a meeting with the Federation of Associations of Ghanaian Exporters (FAGE) to discuss challenges facing exporters in the country.

The meeting held yesterday brought together a diverse group of both traditional and non-traditional exporters.

In a statement after the engagement, Dr Bawumia noted that many of the economies Ghana seeks to emulate, like the Asian Tigers, are export-driven and their exporters were supported with various incentives.

He said the discussions centred on the various barriers exporters face in Ghana and policy solutions to address them.

“I am convinced that we need to provide our exporters more support in the areas of the regulatory environment, standards, trade house infrastructure in countries we export to, land acquisition and protection, access to credit and the exchange and payments regime,” he said.

Dr Bawumia thanked FAGE for their attendance and the proposals shared with his team.

By Edem Mensah-Tsotorme