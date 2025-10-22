Media urged to make information more accessible to persons with hearing impairment

The media has been urged to make information more accessible to persons with hearing impairment, as access to communication remains a fundamental human right for all citizens.

This call was made at a national media forum held last Thursday on the theme, “No Human Rights Without Sign Language Rights.” The event focused on ensuring equal access to news and public information for the deaf community.

Speakers at the forum noted that the absence of sign language interpretation in news and public broadcasts continues to exclude many Ghanaians from vital national conversations. They called for deliberate efforts by media organisations to promote inclusion and ensure that persons with disabilities can fully participate in public life.

Organised by the Ghana National Association of the Deaf (GNAD), the forum formed part of activities marking this year’s International Day of Sign Language, aimed at raising awareness of the importance of sign language and the rights of deaf communities worldwide.

Participants, including journalists, educators, policymakers, and disability advocates, called for stronger collaboration between the media, GNAD, and the National Communications Authority (NCA) to make television and digital content more inclusive.

A lecturer at the University of Education, Winneba (UEW) and Coordinator of Deaf Education, Dr Daniel Fobi, described the media as a “powerful ally in advancing inclusion and equal access.”

He urged broadcasters to include sign language interpreters and captions in television programmes, public service announcements, and national events.

“For example, if someone is speaking on TV, provide a sign language interpreter or captions so deaf people can also understand. On radio, we must find creative ways to make information accessible,” he said.

Dr Fobi noted that over 90 percent of deaf people are born into families where parents or guardians do not understand sign language, leaving many unable to communicate within their own homes.

“Imagine being born into a family where you cannot understand the language spoken around you. That is the reality for many deaf people in Ghana,” he added.

He commended government for introducing a new sign language curriculum into the Ghana Education Service (GES), describing it as a step forward for inclusion. However, he called for stronger public awareness campaigns supported by both government and the media to protect the rights of deaf persons.

The Executive Director of GNAD, Mr Juventus Duorinaah, appealed to regulators, including the National Media Commission (NMC) and the NCA, to make accessibility a mandatory policy requirement within the media space.

“Inclusivity is not a favour; it is a right. The media has a unique power to drive this change, promote sign language, and create spaces where every Ghanaian can be seen, heard, and understood,” he stressed.

By Abigail Annoh & Blessing Atalata Moses