Methodist Church Northern Accra Diocese inducts new Men’s Fellowship Executives

The Bishop of the Northern Accra Diocese of the Methodist Church Ghana, Right Reverend Andrew Mbeah-Baiden, has called on christians to give freely towards the furtherance of the work of God at all times.

With that, he said, the reward for such kind gestures were multiple blessings of God and life fulfillments experienced only by those who engaged in such religious philanthropy.

Right Rev. Mneah-Baiden made the call on Saturday at a thanksgiving Service at the Most Rev. Prof. K.A. Dickson Memorial Methodist Church at Ashongman in Accra to induct newly elected Executive of the Northern Accra Diocesan Association of Methodist Men’s Fellowships.

The Service was also used to formally launch the Northern Accra Diocesan Mission Devel­opment Fund (DMDF) in the Ashongman Circuit of the MCG.

The Superintendent Minister of the Ashongman Circuit of the Methodist Church Ghana, Very Rev. Benjamin Gorman, congrat­ulated the newly elected Executive and urged them to continue with the outstanding works of the Men Fellowship in the Diocese and the Connexion.

The Connexional Chairman of the Association of Methodist Men’s Fellowship, Mr Ebenezer Kobina Anowih, commended the 6-year old Northern Accra Dio­cese Men’s Fellowship as having established itself as a model and a force to reckon in the affairs of the Felllowships throughout the nation.

The Immediate Past Chair­man of the Diocesan Fellowship, Mr Kwamina Amoasi-Andoh, expressed his gratitude to his Executive members most of whom have been retained to hold positions in the new Executive and the entire members for their support and cooperation during his 3-year tenure.

The new Executives induct­ed into office are made up of Nana Ato Hope as Chairman, Mr Isaac Kojo Achiampong as Vice Chairman, Mr Joseph Nii Atram Secretary, and M. George Anum Quaye as Assistant Secretary. Oth­er members already at post are Mr Frank Samuel Acquah, Treasurer, Mr Frank Ansah Addo, Organiser, Mr Henry Brown, Co-opted Ex­ecutive, Mr Eric Bonney, Evange­lism Coordinator and Very Rev. Ebenezer Grantson as Chaplain/Ex Officio member.

The NAD Bishop was accom­panied to the Induction Service by Dr Senyo Adzei, the NAD Lay Chairman and Very Rev. John Kweku Ackom, the NAD Synod Secretary

